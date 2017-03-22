Sheriff: Dozens come forward after victimized by bank fraud

Sheriff Taylor of the Union County Sheriff's Office said at least 40 people have come forward and more are coming who say they were victimized by bank fraud.

According to Taylor, the victims claimed to have had their bank accounts drained or nearly drained.

Taylor says individuals who bank with Park Sterling Bank, Woodforest National Bank, Arthur State Bank and another unspecified credit union were affected by the fraud incident.

Deputies are still investigating the bank frauds and said that the victims' card numbers were used in Rock Hill, York County, Atkins, Charlotte and Augusta, G.A.

Anyone experiencing this issue is asked to contact their bank and law enforcement, immediately.

Deputies urge the public to monitor bank accounts regularly in order to catch the fraud as fast as possible.

