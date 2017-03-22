Wofford, Clemson confirm students abroad safe after London knife attack

Upstate colleges are working to ensure their students studying abroad in London are safe after a vehicle and knife attack left five dead in the city on Wednesday.

Clemson University officials confirmed that six of their students were studying abroad in London when the attack happened. On Thursday morning, the university confirmed all students are safe.

Wofford College officials confirmed that three of their students studying abroad in London are safe and well at this time.

The Associated Press released the following details about the attack:

A knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in the heart of Britain's seat of power Wednesday, plowing a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge before stabbing an armed police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. Five people were killed, including the assailant, and about 20 others were injured in what Prime Minister Theresa May condemned as a 'sick and depraved terrorist attack.

