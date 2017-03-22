City of Greenville announces road closures

The City of Greenville has announced the following road closures in observance of events this week:

1. Main Street, between North Street and Beattie Place, will be closed from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 for Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive.

2. Main Street, between North Street and Beattie Place, will be closed from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24 for Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays.

Trolley Deviation

Due to the event closures, the downtown trolley will make the following route deviation on Thursdays and Fridays, and will not be able to service the trolley stop in front of the Hyatt during those hours.

Heading south on Main Street: