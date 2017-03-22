Upstate woman sentenced in theft of dead mother's VA benefits

U.S. Attorney Beth Drake announced Wednesday that an Upstate woman was sentenced in a federal Greenville court for theft of government funds.

Drake said 28-year-old Pamela Bullington, 28, of Cowpens was sentenced to probation and to pay restitution of $12,522.50.

Evidence presented in court established that Bullington used her mother's ATM card to withdraw her mother's veteran benefits after her mother's death. The Office of Veterans Affairs had not been informed of the death of Bullington's mother and therefore continued to deposit VA benefits into the account.

Reports say Bullington admitted she knew the funds were from the VA. She also allowed another person to use the ATM card to make withdrawals from her deceased mother's account, according to Drake.

