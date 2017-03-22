Police: Rescue underway after intoxicated man fell over Chestnut Park bridge into creek

Officials with the Waynesville Police Department say a victim is in stable condition after falling off a bridge on Wednesday.

According to Chief of Police William Hollingsed, the individual fell off the Chestnut Park bridge in Waynesville, into the creek below.

Officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene, and at last check, were still on the scene tending to the victim.

Hollingsed said the bridge is about 12 feet above the creek in the Frog Level community. The bridge is a transportation bridge used for vehicles.

The victim, said Hollingsed, is stable at this time and his head is above the water. He said officials are working to ensure the victim's neck and back are secured before they are able to get him out and transport him to the hospital by ambulance.

Hollingsed shared that the man was intoxicated during the incident.

