Police warn of phone scam affecting residents in Marion, McDowell County

Marion police are warning residents of a phone scam affecting those in the Marion, N.C. and McDowell County areas.

According to police, scammers are calling residents and telling them they've won a sum of money through the Publisher's Clearing House. The caller then asks the resident if they would register and provide personal information like a credit card number for fee purposes.

Police warn that anytime a caller asks for personal information over the phone, it is highly likely to be a scam.

If you think you've been a victim of this scam or any other phone scam, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement.

