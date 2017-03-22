DA: Mauldin man pleads guilty to child porn charges - FOX Carolina 21

DA: Mauldin man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Mauldin man has pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake. 

Reports say 47-year-old David Specyalski of Mauldin made is guilty plea on Wednesday at a federal court in Greenville.

Specyalski has not yet been sentenced.

Evidence presented in court revealed that law enforcement had conducted a proactive investigation involving a file-sharing network used by individuals with an interest in child pornography. Reports say that during the investigation, an undercover officer downloaded a video that Specyalski had made available for sharing.

Drake said a federal search warrant was then obtained and executed. A forensic exam of Specyalski's personal computer revealed twelve videos of child pornography.

Specyalski also has a prior state child pornography possession conviction.

Drake said the said Specyalski could receive the maximum penalty of a $250,000 fine and/or between 10 and 20 years behind bars, plus a special assessment of $100.

This case was brought before a judge as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.