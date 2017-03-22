DA: Mauldin man pleads guilty to child porn charges

A Mauldin man has pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.

Reports say 47-year-old David Specyalski of Mauldin made is guilty plea on Wednesday at a federal court in Greenville.

Specyalski has not yet been sentenced.

Evidence presented in court revealed that law enforcement had conducted a proactive investigation involving a file-sharing network used by individuals with an interest in child pornography. Reports say that during the investigation, an undercover officer downloaded a video that Specyalski had made available for sharing.

Drake said a federal search warrant was then obtained and executed. A forensic exam of Specyalski's personal computer revealed twelve videos of child pornography.

Specyalski also has a prior state child pornography possession conviction.

Drake said the said Specyalski could receive the maximum penalty of a $250,000 fine and/or between 10 and 20 years behind bars, plus a special assessment of $100.

This case was brought before a judge as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

