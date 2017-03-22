For Fox's Four Legged Friends I chose Rain! I picked her because she is so eager and happy to be around people!

Here is what Betty Starr with Greenville County Animal Care has to say about her: Rain is a 2-3 yr old Black and Tan Doxie /Beagle mix. Everyone falls in love with her. What makes her happy is playing with her tennis ball. She will fetch and bring it back to you for hours! Rain loves other dogs no matter what size or age. She would make a great playmate or is fine by herself.

Come on out to Animal Care and meet this sweet girl.They are located at 328 Furman Hall Rd.