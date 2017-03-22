For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Glenda! I picked her because she has such a zest for life and would do really well with an active family!

Here's what Betty Starr at Greenville County Animal Care has to say about her: Glenda is the cutest whippet mix at just 8 months old. She loves to play with her friends and catch a ball or two. She is an active girl but can relax and chill when necessary. She would be a great running partner and would love to go for a hike in the woods. She is waiting patiently here at Animal Care for her new Forever Home.

You can go see her at the shelter located at 328 Furman Hall Rd. in Greenville.