Moore man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

An Upstate man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Wednesday, according to United States Attorney Beth Drake.

Harold Blackwell, 40, of Moore made his guilty plea at a federal court in Greenville.

Evidence presented in court revealed that undercover law enforcement agents executing child exploitation investigations were approached by Blackwell on a "KIK" messaging app. Reports say Blackwell sent an undercover officer videos and images of child pornography.

Upon being approached by law enforcement, reports say Blackwell admitted to sending child pornography with his cell phone.

Drake said Blackwell can receive a maximum penalty of a $250,000 fine and/or imprisonment for up to 20 years, plus a special assessment of $100.

This case was brought before a judge as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

