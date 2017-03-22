Upstate man pleads guilty to child porn charges after hundreds of pornographic images discovered on his computer

A Westminster man could be sentenced to up to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.

Reports say 53-year-old Vern McPherson pleaded guilty to possession and transporting child pornography in a federal Greenville court on Wednesday.

Evidence presented in court revealed that law enforcement had received an investigative lead from HSI Cyber Crimes Center that a server in Switzerland (seized by the Swiss Federal Police) revealed McPherson's IP address as having accessed child pornography from the server.

After looking into material from the Swiss case, a federal search warrant was obtained and executed on McPherson's home, where a forensic exam revealed 693 images and 2 videos of child pornography.

Drake said McPherson could receive a fine of $250,000 and/or up to 20 years in prison for his charges.

This case was brought before a judge as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

