Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin make fattest cities in country list

If you head to Greenville, the city's business district has more than 100 restaurants.

"It's very delicious," Phil Yanov said.

On Wednesday, he and his children ate dinner in downtown Greenville.

"It's really easy to eat too much of the wrong stuff," Yanov said.

A new study released by Wallet Hub shows the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin area ranks 12th as one of the fattest cities in the country. Asheville made the list too and is ranked at 44.

"I love vegetables. I love brussel sprouts, but they're kind of hard to come by and they take awhile to cook," Yanov said.

The study also shows Asheville has one of the highest percentage of overweight adults and Columbia has a high number of adults who eat fewer fruits and vegetables.

"I love how we can take what we eat and improve our health," Meg Miller said.

She's a clinical nutrition specialist with Greenville Health System's Bariatric Solutions.

"At Bariatric Solutions we are a weight loss surgery," Miller said.

However, the focus at Bariatric Solutions is also on teaching healthy eating habits.

"Maybe try to get a side salad or some fruit instead of the fires that we normally pair with our meals," Miller said.

She says prepare healthy meals and snacks during the week. Miller also suggests ready-made meals with appropriate portion sizes and caloric intake at Nutrition Solutions which is located at Bariatric Solutions.

Yanov says he works on eating healthy even though the idea of it can be hard to digest.

"There's a little bit of something on there that's green," Miller said.

Results of the study are based on access to healthy food, physically inactive adults, and projected obesity rates for 2030.

