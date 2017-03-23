Storm chasers operating 'dent tents' could end up costing you

"We're going to see a lot of dents on cars. These cars are probably going to have hundreds of dents per car," said Shane Jacks, owner of Dent Pro Upstate.

Shane Jacks says he's hard at work fixing cars that fell victim to Tuesday night's hailstorm.

Dent Pro specializes in paintless dent repair. The shop is one of a few stand-alone companies like this in the Upstate.

"There are going to be tents popping up all over town. People will come in and have popup tents to repair your dents," said Jacks.

The Better Business Bureau says you should beware of 'storm chasers,' which are scammers who prey on storm victims.

One of those scams, called 'dent tents', are mobile businesses that operate out of tents or trailers.

Mobile dent repair businesses setup shop after a storm hits, claiming to fix hail damage to your car.

Some local businesses operate mobile dent repair services, but the Better Business Bureau says you should watch out for the ones that are not local.

"The people could pack up and leave and they don't have a warranty like a local shop," said Vee Daniel, President of Better Business Bureau of the Upstate.

Daniel says the solution is to shop local.

"Make sure that you're asking them if they're local and getting information before you allow them to do a repair on your car. Make sure that they're a qualified dent repair company," said Daniel.

The Better Business Bureau suggests getting estimates from at least 3 repair shops, ask the shop if they offer a warranty and make sure you find out if the business is credible, especially if they ask for money upfront.

Local shop owner, Shane Jacks, says you should be careful and choose your repair shop wisely.

"You bring it to a repair facility that is known within the area and have them repair your car. You'll be doing yourself a service. You'll be doing yourself a disservice if you use one of those out of town companies that come in," said Jacks.

