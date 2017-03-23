Troopers: Anderson Co. deputy charged after crashing into tree - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Anderson Co. deputy charged after crashing into tree

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Anderson County deputy was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Austin Drive at Airline Road. Deputies said the deputy ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the deputy was treated at Anmed after he was partially entrapped. He was later released.

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol were called to investigate the crash and later charged the deputy with driving too fast for conditions. He was identified as 24-year-old Corey Willis.

