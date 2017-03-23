Cooler today...warmer for the weekend

Cooler air will be the rule in the near term, but warmer air returns for the weekend and lasts into next week. It looks like there will be a couple of chances for rain sprinkled in as well.

With a mostly sunny sky, temperature will climb into the 50s this afternoon – 10-12 degrees below average for late March. Tonight will feature lows near 40 degrees with a partly cloudy sky.

Temperature begins to rebound on Friday with highs returning to the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Dry weather sticks around as well to close out the work week.

Cloud cover gradually thickens through the day Saturday, but it will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s. A few showers are possible, but the bulk of the rain and storms will not move in until Sunday…perhaps during the morning hours. A few locally stronger storms are possible.

Unsettled and warm weather continues into the first half of next week. Look for highs to remain in the 70s with a few showers or storms possible on Monday and Tuesday.

