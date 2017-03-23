Spinx says 'Xtras' program still growing even though Fuelperks ending

Spinx said even though the Fuelperks program with BI-LO is coming to an end, customers can still save on fuel and other purchases at Spinx stores through the Spinx Extras program.

BI-LO’s Fuelperks program is scheduled to end on March 26. The program was launched in 2009 to offer shoppers fuel discounts at Spinx gas for spending certain amounts at the supermarket.

Spinx said all Fuelperks participants will have until April 30th to redeem their savings at the pump before the program officially ends.

"Fuelperks has been a great way for our shared customers to save money on gas these past eight years, so we're disappointed to see it go away." said Stewart Spinks, Founder and Chairman of Spinx, in a news release.

The company says even though Fuelperks is ending, the Spinx Xtras program is still going strong.

“It will give customers more opportunities to save on gas going forward,” stated Spinx President, Stan Storti.

Storti said the Spinx Xtras program was launched in 2010 to compliment Fuelperks and has grown to the point that average discounts exceed those from Fuelperks'.

In February, Spinx Xtras customers saved 33 cents a gallon as compared to 28 cents a gallon on Fuelperks rewards, according to the fuel company.

Spinx Xtras provides customers with three ways to save: 5 cents off per gallon for every $25 spent inside stores, instant fuel discounts with the purchase of "XtraSpecial items,” and an additional 5 cents off per gallon for Spinx Xtras customers who link their account to a debit card.

Spinx Xtras cards are available at every Spinx store.

