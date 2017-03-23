The internet vs. Cracker Barrel: An alleged firing leads to social media uproar

The internet is once again demanding answers… and making light of one family’s reported misfortune.

According to the lore, it all started when a man named Brad wrote on the wall of Cracker Barrel’s Facebook page, asking why his wife was fired.

For some reason, this struck a chord with social media followers and a legend took shape in cyberspace. Is there any truth to any of it? Who knows. The internet believes and that's all that matters these days.

Comedian Amiri King shared the word with his 2 million Facebook followers, and the hashtag movement #JusticeforBradsWife took shape.

A Change.org petition was even launched to get Brad’s wife her job back.

The petition reads:

Brad was a kind and simple man. His wife, a loyal Cracker Barrel employee of 11 years. On a day that should have been full of cake and laughter, there was sorrow. It was Brad's birthday (actually it was the day before his mom's 82nd birthday, but...) and his wife, Nanette, was unfairly, unjustly, terminated from her employment. 11 years, Cracker Barrel. 11 long, hard years. It is for this reason, we demand answers. Cracker Barrel owes this much to this kind man and his loving wife. When we reach 10,000 signatures, this petition will be delivered to Cracker Barrel's corporate office.

Since then, people from around the world have begun trolling the restaurant chain, loading the comments under every post with remarks about Brad’s wife.

Just take a look at Cracker Barrel's Facebook page for yourself.

Here's just one example. Scope out the comments:

FOX Carolina has reached out to Cracker Barrel for an official statement on the controversy.

MORE NEWS: Man tries to rob pizza place with gun magazine, employee slaps it out of his hands

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.