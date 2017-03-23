Firefighters: 1 person flown to Augusta after Spartanburg house fire

Firefighters with the North Spartanburg Fire Department said said one person was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center after a house fire on Dandelion Lane Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m.

Firefighters said one man was found in the bedroom area of the home. He was not breathing, unconscious, and had burns on his body.

First responders performed CPR and were able to revive the man.

The Regional One helicopter was called in and flew the victim directly to Augusta to receive treatment for burn and smoke injuries.

The extent of the man's injuries was not known.

Firefighters said the fire was in the attic area of the home and the home's interior suffered extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

