Suspected serial killer Kohlhepp's court appearance delayed

Todd Kohlhepp won't appear in court on Friday as originally scheduled.

Kohlhepp faces a slew of charges in connection with the slayings of seven victims and the kidnapping, confinement and sexual assault of an Upstate woman.

A lawyer representing the estate of Charles Carver, one of the victims Kohlhepp is accused of shooting to death on his rural Woodruff property, was expected to face Kohlhepp Friday at the Spartanburg County Judicial Center but has asked for a continuance in the case.

The lawsuit on behalf of Carver's estate claims kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault and batter, negligence and wrongful death.

READ MORE: Estate of Charles Carver files lawsuit against Todd Kohlhepp

Kala Brown, Carver's girlfriend who was found chained up on Kohlhepp's property, said she watched Kohlhepp shoot him three times in the chest.

According to court documents, attorney Carl Muller is "still gathering information related to the damages in this matter."

A new date for the hearing has not yet been announced.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Todd Kohlhepp investigation

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.