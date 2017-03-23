School district issues warning about social media posts after student's airsoft gun photo led to middle school scare

An Upstate school district issued a reminder to parents that what their children post on social media could impact school activities and result in children being disciplined.

Kyle Newton, spokesman for Anderson District 5, said some fear spread in the McCants Middle School community after a student posted a photo of himself with an airsoft gun on social media. The orange tip indicating the gun was a toy had been removed.

The picture was posted on Wednesday, and Newton said other students saw it and were alarmed.

“Some of his fellow students saw his picture, and (Thursday) when he arrived at school we had the SRO stop him, search him,” Newton said.

The student did not have any gun in his possession but was removed from the building, Newton said.

“The parents were notified and an email was sent to all parents in the school letting reminding them that things posted on social media that impact the school environment is a punishable offense,” Newton said. “McCants was never in harms way, our investigation points towards a middle school student taking a very foolish and immature picture and posting it on social media.”

In February another incident involving an airsoft gun was reported at the middle school and a student was disciplined.

PREVIOUSLY: Student brought unloaded airsoft gun to McCants Middle School

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.