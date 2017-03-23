Report: Greenwood man shot while cooking over a fire

According to a report from the Greenwood Police Department, a man was shot in the leg on Wednesday night while cooking over a fire.

The incident report states when police arrived on scene at Hall Avenue, they found the victim sitting on the floor with his finger in a gunshot wound to one of his legs. The victim was taken to a hospital.

After getting treatment, the victim told officers what happened. The victim said he was approached by a man in all black and wearing a mask when he was outside cooking dinner over the fire. The victim stated the man pointed a gun at him and then asked for money. The victim tried to fight back and hit the suspect twice in the head but in that commotion, the gun went off. The victim told deputies the suspect took off running in an unknown direction and the victim could make it back into the house.

The victim was treated at the hospital.

Police said Victim Services was called to assist in getting the victim's wife and seven children to a safe location.

The investigation is still ongoing.

