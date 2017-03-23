Deputies: K-9 takes down armed suspect wanted on numerous charges

Greenville County deputies said an armed and dangerous suspect who was wanted on a long list of charges was arrested on Saturday in the Mauldin area.

Deputies said 26 year-old, Johnny Ray Outz. Outz had been on the run since February 28, 2017.

Outz has multiple warrants out for his arrest on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute scheduled narcotics, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy.

On Saturday, deputies said they located Outz at an address on West Butler Road around 1:40 p.m.

"When deputies spotted Outz they proceeded to place him under arrest at which time he actively resisted and was ultimately bitten by a Sheriff’s Office K-9," Sergeant Ryan Flood stated in an e-mail.

Flood said Outz was armed with multiple guns at the time of his arrest.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for a dog bite injury. No deputies were hurt in the arrest.

Outz is expected to face additional charges for the guns and for resisting arrest.

