Upstate Kmart stores shutting down - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate Kmart stores shutting down

ANDERSON, SC

Two Upstate Kmart stores are among those closing their doors after an announcement by Sears Holding.

In January, the company reportedly informed associates at 75 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores they would be closings in the spring. Two Upstate locations, the Kmarts in Greenwood and Anderson, are among those slated for closure.

Employees at both stores confirmed their last day will be Sunday, Mar. 26.

The Kmart in Greenwood is located on the Highway 72 Bypass. The Kmart in Anderson is located in the 3800 block of Clemson Boulevard.

Below is the full list of Kmart and Sears stores closings:

