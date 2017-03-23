Spartanburg police ask for help identifying theft suspect

The Spartanburg Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying a man suspect of stealing from a business in the city.

The man was seen driving off in what appeared to be a white Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Gallman at 864-415-2532, or the city’s tip line at 864-573-0000, and reference case number is C17030621.

