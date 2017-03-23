Hendersonville Girls Scouts volunteer at the Jackson Petting Zoo

Hendersonville Girl Scout Troop 12932 has been volunteering for two Saturdays at Jackson Petting Zoo in the Edneyville Community.

According to Troop 12932, due to illness in the family, the Jackson family put out a call for volunteers to help the zoo prepare to open Apr. 1.

The first Saturday, the girls ages 5 to 8, helped clean the zoo after terrible weather. They also bought food for the animals and fed some of it to them.

“We made the animals happy," one of the young girls said.

The second Saturday, the girls came back to help with some in-depth clean-up. With the help of their parents, they cleaned the property picking up branches, limbs, and trash which the storms had scattered.

After their hard work, they spent time visiting the animals at the zoo and drew some pictures of them. All pictures will be posted on opening day for everyone to see. The troop hopes to be at the zoo to help as needed on Apr. 1 for the season opening and benefit yard sale.

The members of the troop are Bellezora Barlow, Madison Caraker-Mahoney, Chloe Celej, Ava Fiddner, Charlotte Fisher, Elizabeth Hansen, Tabitha Hansen, Zocea Highfield, Charrisse Kaufman-Long, Kylee Karowe, Katie Owens, Haleigh Walker and Taylor Thew.

The Jackson Petting Zoo family are so grateful to Scout Troop 12935 for their efforts and hard work. The girls are invited as guests on Apr. 15 for Easter at the Zoo where they can take a hay ride with the Easter Bunny.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.