Manufacturing company announces relocation of some Oconee Co. jobs

Itron recently announced a decision to move part of its component-level manufacturing in Oconee County to an outside contractor.

The company said the decision was made to make room for additional production coming to the location on Highway 11.

Sharelynn Moore, the vice president of Itron's global marketing and public affairs, said the company expects employees impacted by the decision will be moved into other production roles within the West Union location.

"Itron is deeply committed to our employees and manufacturing our metering products in the U.S," Moore said.

