Clemson Extension launches program that will allow experts to answer questions live

Viewers will have the opportunity to ask experts questions on a wide range of topics thanks to a new live call-in program launched by Clemson Extension.

Clemson Extension is a weekly hour-long program that runs each Wednesday on the Clemson Cooperative Extension’s Facebook page, which features Clemson University experts in horticulture, entomology, wildfire and more.

Clemson Extension Live will get directly in touch with the community by offering to answer any questions people might have through a Facebook live session.

“Clemson Extension Live enhances and expands our efforts to extend university knowledge to all the people of South Carolina.” Said Clemson Extension Director Thomas Dobbins. “With Clemson Extension Live, our doors are open to a large community who frequently use our social media channels, including the Extension Facebook page, to reach our experts.”

According to Clemson media, the first show will feature award-winning Extension horticulturalist Bob Polomski, author of numerous gardening books. Polomski has been published by numerous scientific journals, as well as newspapers and magazines. He will host a monthly horticulture and gardening edition of Clemson Extension Live.

Subsequent episodes will feature numerous experts from Clemson Cooperative Extension, The S.C. Botanical Garden and the Home and Garden Information Center, which provides research-based information landscaping, gardening, plant health, household pets, food safety and preservation and nutrition, physical activity and health.

The first episode of Clemson Extension Live will air at noon on Apr. 5 on Facebook Live. Click here to view Clemson Extension Live. Questions should be submitted on the Clemson Extension Live Facebook feed.

