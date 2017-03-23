Report: Deputies find 'blood all over the floor and walls' after Greenwood Co. shooting

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they were dispatched to Park Terrace Apartments around 4:45 a.m. in regards to a possible shooting. When they arrived on scene, they said they could hear a commotion inside one of the apartments.

According to the incident report, inside deputies found the apartment in disarray with blood covering the floor and walls.

A gunshot victim was reportedly lying in the floor while another man was over him telling him "to hold on."

A witness at the apartment said he "got jumped" and an unknown suspect chased him to his apartment and shot him. The man reportedly told deputies the suspect returned, beating on the door and wearing all black.

When the witness opened the door, he said the suspect entered and opened fire, striking the victim on the floor. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

