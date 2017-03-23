Police: Man refuses medical treatment after shot in head in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers received reports of a man shot in the head on College Street. Police said the man walked away from the scene but was found near John B. White Boulevard.

EMS responded but the victim reportedly refused treatment and was being uncooperative with officers.

Officers were interviewing the suspected gunman.

Multiple Spartanburg officers were on scene of College Avenue just after 2 p.m. Crime scene tape appeared to be posted around at least one home and was blocking off a portion of the roadway.

