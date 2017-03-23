Police: Greenville Co. student busted with stolen gun tried to flee

A Greenville County student was arrested Thursday after deputies said a gun was found on a high school campus.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the gun was located just before 1:30 p.m. on a juvenile student at Berea High School. The student was arrested but has not been identified due to age.

Greenville County Schools later confirmed a student spotted a gun inside a classmate's backpack. The student immediately notified a teacher and the school resource officer was called to assist.

Officials said the unloaded gun was seized and no bullets were found.

Deputies said when the backpack was turned over, the student tried to flee. The school resource officer reportedly chased the student, who was apprehended a short time later.

A check of the handgun's serial number reportedly revealed it to be stolen.

The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, unlawful carrying of a firearm but an underage person, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest and disturbing school.

"We are extremely thankful that the student who saw the weapon took the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of fellow students and staff members," said district spokesperson Beth Brotherton. "The prompt reporting of concerns is the best method of finding and removing hazards from a school environment. "

Brotherton said the student has been suspended and recommended for expulsion.

