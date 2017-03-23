Body found 44 years ago may be teen from South, new testing indicates

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is hoping to give a name to a child whose body was found more than four decades ago.

Officials said the body of the young woman was found on Oct. 10, 1973 at Edward Martin Military Reservation in Pennsylvania. Neither her cause of death nor her identity have ever been confirmed.

After anthropological testing was conducted, officials said she was likely a 16 to 19-year-old female of southeastern European descent. Investigators believe she was 5 feet, 5 to 8 inches tall.

New scientific testing determined "Jane Doe" was not from the region where she was found but instead was likely born and raised in the southeastern United States. Investigators said she may be from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Central-Eastern Texas, eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, southern Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, central and southern West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, southern and eastern Virginia into southern Maryland or Delaware shores.

NCMEC released 3D facial reconstruction of the teen from a CT scan of her skull.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown at 717-865-2194 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

