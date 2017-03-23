Pleasant Friday, rain likely this weekend

Temperatures will warm up toward the weekend, then showers and storms are back in the forecast. The best chance for rain will come Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A variably cloudy sky will prevail today with afternoon highs reaching the 60s. Temperature drops off into the mid 40s to low 50s later tonight with a sprinkle or two possible in the mountains.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s area-wide. Showers will push in after 9 PM on Saturday, with some heavier rain possible by Sunday. A few t-storms are possible toward midday and early afternoon on Sunday, so stay weather aware through the weekend.

A generally unsettled weather pattern continues for most of next week with several chances for rain, so stay tuned.

