Pleasant Friday, rain likely this weekend - FOX Carolina 21

Pleasant Friday, rain likely this weekend

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Temperatures will warm up toward the weekend, then showers and storms are back in the forecast. The best chance for rain will come Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A variably cloudy sky will prevail today with afternoon highs reaching the 60s. Temperature drops off into the mid 40s to low 50s later tonight with a sprinkle or two possible in the mountains. 

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s area-wide. Showers will push in after 9 PM on Saturday, with some heavier rain possible by Sunday. A few t-storms are possible toward midday and early afternoon on Sunday, so stay weather aware through the weekend. 

A generally unsettled weather pattern continues for most of next week with several chances for rain, so stay tuned.

