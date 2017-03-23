Court: NC man pretended to pick girl up for friend's sleepover, left her with rapist

A Swain County man was convicted on Thursday of accessory to the rape of a child.

Investigators said 52-year-old David Joe Shuler pretended to be the father of one of the victim's friends and picked her up for an alleged all-girls sleepover. Shuler told her parents there would be adult supervision and no males around.

Instead, he dropped her off with an adult man at a mobile home he owned where the girl was reportedly raped over the course of the next day and a half.

Shuler was sentenced to serve 58 to 82 months in the Division of Adult corrections for accessory before the fact to statutory rape.

"We all share an obligation to protect the children in our communities, and this conviction demonstrates how seriously my office takes that responsibility," said District Attorney Ashley Welch. "I commend Sheriff Cochran and the Swain County Sheriff's Office for bringing us the evidence we

needed to achieve justice in this case."

