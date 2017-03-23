VIDEO: Greenville Co. deputy explains card skimmer, camera found at bank

As identity thieves get better and better technology, deputies are warning Upstate citizens to be aware of new scam techniques.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a video of a card skimmer and camera which were found at a Greenville bank on Thursday.

Master Deputy Tim Martin explained how the the skimmer device works by reading the magnetic strip on the back of a credit or debit card. It is placed over the actual card reader for the machine.

A pinhole camera was also found placed where envelopes are dispensed from the machine. Martin said the camera would be used to record a victim entering their PIN number at the machine.

He said to gently pull on the card reader of an ATM machine or gas pump card reader, especially if it is ever sticking out. If anything comes off the machine, report it immediately to employees at the location.

Watch the demonstration below:

