Dispatch: Crews responding to residential Buncombe Co. fire

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said several fire crews are responding to a residential fire in Buncombe County.

The fire reportedly started at a residence on Arbutus Road just before 5 p.m.

Dispatchers said the fire is now out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

