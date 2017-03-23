Upstate teen dies at Augusta Burn Center nearly 2 months after house fire

An Upstate 13-year-old passed away Thursday after weeks of treatment at Augusta Burn Center.

Abby Sampson was one of four victims home on Abernathy Road in January when a fire broke out. The home reportedly did not have working spoke detectors.

Sampson was airlifted to Augusta Burn Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community rallies around Upstate teen, family after house fire

Her father, Stephen Sampson Sr., was transported to Spartanburg Regional but later moved to Augusta Burn Center. Brothers Stephen Sampson Jr. and Phillip Sampson were treated at an area hospital.

Abby's father and brothers were released from the hospital shortly after the incident but she remained at Augusta Burn Center until her passing.

She was a student at Rainbow Lake Middle School, where she attended with brother Phillip. Stephen Sampson Jr. is a student at Boiling Springs High School.

Spartanburg District Two released the following statement on her death:

The entire Spartanburg Two family was saddened to learn of Abby’s passing. Rainbow Lake Middle Assistant Principal Trent Hardee called Abby an “amazing person.” “She worked incredibly hard academically, and she took pride in earning good grades,” Hardee said. “She had a beautiful smile and she loved her peers. She was truly a wonderful young lady.” We will have counselors on hand at Rainbow Lake Middle School tomorrow to support our students in any way they need.

