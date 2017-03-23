Sheriff: More than 40 victims in Union Co. bank card fraud

The ATM was up and running Thursday, but more than 40 people have reported money stolen (FOX Carolina)

Deputies said the drive-thru ATM at Arthur State Bank on Duncan Bypass in Union was hacked by a debit card skimmer (FOX Carolina)

The Union County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating dozens of cases of bank card fraud. Sheriff David Taylor said close to 34 victims in the county and a few more in the city limits reported having some or all of their bank accounts compromised. One victim lost close to $2,000.



April Lawson, who lives in Union County, said she lost nearly $1,000 in the theft.

"I'm just glad they didn't get more than what they got," she told FOX Carolina. Lawson, who has children, said the hack did severe damage to her bank account. She has since been reimbursed.

Taylor said the SLED has been called into help with the investigation. He said investigators are trying to determine the common denominator in the crimes. One possibility might be a skimming device placed on an ATM machine.

Sheriff Taylor said they plan to look at video surveillance to see who may be behind the fraud incidents.

"This is not their first rodeo," said Taylor of the thief. "They've done it before." He told FOX Carolina transactions with the stolen bank card information popped up in the Charlotte and York County areas.

Skimming crimes have been happening in Pickens, Greenville and York counties as well, Taylor said.

Best advice for anyone, he said, is to frequently check bank accounts and swipe debit cards at their own risk.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.