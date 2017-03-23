Firefighters: Covenant United Methodist Church fire started by bathroom fans

Crews battle fire started by bathroom fans at Covenant United Methodist Church in Greenville. (FOX Carolina/ 3/23/17)

Dispatchers said crews are battling a fire in Greenville County.

The blaze reportedly started at Covenant United Methodist Church on Old Spartanburg Road in Greenville.

Boiling Springs Fire Department is responding to the scene.

Firefighters told FOX the fire started from a bathroom fan. They said this has happened with 6-7 bathroom fans that have been installed in the past 6 months - the church has purchased fans from different manufacturers and brands, yet all of them have caught fire, and they are unsure of how to fix the issue.

People were inside the church during the incident, but no one was injured.

Firefighters were not yet able to weigh in on how much damage the church sustained in the fire.

