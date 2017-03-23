Upstate business owner sentenced for possession of child porn

A Greenville man has been sentenced in federal court for possession of child pornography, according to reports from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake's office.

Kevin Ray Stephenson, 44, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, $5,100.00 special assessment and 5 years supervised release.

Stephenson will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to evidence presented in court, Stephenson used a child pornography website to access child pornography. When the FBI conducted a search of his business, Solid Designs, they were able to recover numerous images of child pornography on Stephenson's computer.

Solid Designs, located on Hwy 14 in Greer, S.C., is described on its website (which has since been taken down) as a business offering "custom concrete countertops and acid stained concrete floors for indoor and outdoor applications."

This case was brought before a judge as part of Project Safe Childhood, nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

