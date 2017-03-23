Western N.C. drought leaves pines vulnerable to pine beetles

Have you noticed the rich green color of those needles on your pine trees fading?

North Carolina Forest Service officials say that could be a sign of an infestation of pine bark beetles.

And while many people think insects are most active during warm summer days, officials say pine bark beetles can be active and on the move at any time of year.

Kelly Oten, forest health monitoring coordinator with the N.C. Forest Service, says landowners with pine on their property should look for certain signs so pine bark beetles don’t destroy all their trees.

“One of the first symptoms noticed is needle discoloration in the canopy,” Oten said. “The green needles fade to light green, then yellow, then eventually red. Upon closer inspection, you may see dried pine resin on the bark of the tree. These are called pitch tubes and are the tree’s defense to a bark beetle attempting to bore through the bark.”

Oten said both adult and immature beetles nibble nibble under the bark, creating winding tunnels that can only be seen if the bark is peeled off. According to Oten, these tunnels are what prohibit water and nutrients from traveling inside the tree, essentially choking it.

The N.C. Forest Service released the following information on pine bark beetles to help pine lovers keep their trees healthy:

Most bark-beetle activity occurs in pines that are stressed or weakened by another factor. The current drought in Western North Carolina leaves many pines susceptible to beetle attack. Other factors that may increase susceptibility to attack are nutrient deficiencies, mechanical damage and lightning strikes. There are a few types of bark beetles that attack pine trees in North Carolina. The Ips engraver beetles are likely the most common. They rarely attack healthy trees and generally infest small groups or scattered pines. They can cause branches or the entire tree to die. Generally, the southern pine beetle also attacks weakened trees. However, it can reach outbreak levels and become extremely destructive, Oten said. When this happens, healthy trees are also attacked and a quick response is necessary. This response typically involves cutting down the infested pine trees and surrounding trees to create a buffer.

Forest Service officials encourage landowners that suspect bark-beetle activity in their trees to contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger, who can assist with identifying and offering forest management advice. Click here to find your county ranger.

