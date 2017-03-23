Deputies: Arrest made in Buncombe Co. homicide

Officials with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious death investigation in Barnardsville was upgraded to a homicide investigation on Friday.

Deputies said a man was found dead in his home around 2 p.m. Thursday on Dillingham Road. The victim was identified as Bobby Ray Pegg II, 45.

Pegg's death was later ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, deputies said an arrest was made in the case. Deputies said 48-year-old Timothy Robert Gallion was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and second-degree arson.

He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Deputies said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828)250-6670, or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

