18-wheeler overturns along I-385 NB at exit 27

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a crash occurred in Greenville County Thursday evening.

They got the call at 8:50 p.m. about an overturned 18-wheeler along I-385 at exit 27 NB.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

I-385 NB near exit 27 was blocked off from traffic for some time as crews worked to move the cab of the truck from the road.

Around 10:05 p.m., crews were able to flip the cab back up in its normal position. They were still cleaning up the accident scene at that time.

