Siri 911 prank calls tie-up emergency lines

When 911 calls come in, dispatchers send help.

"We take calls for police, fire and EMS," Wendi Lively said.

She is the deputy director with Spartanburg County 911 Communications.

"We have to make sure that we get emergency help to people who need it as fast as we can," Lively said.

So, when they get prank calls or hang ups...

"Just tell us it was an accident because otherwise we're going to have to call you back and we're going to tie up both our phones and yours," Lively said.

Facebook followers and Twitter tweeters, however, are posting this:



"Tell Siri 108," one Twitter user wrote. "Say 108 to Siri and see the magic," another post read.

"Yeah you're going to get a surprise, but it's going to be that we're going to answer the phone here at 911, instead of something magical," Lively said.

This call came into Spartanburg County 911 Communications:

CALLER: "Hello."

DISPATCHER: "Hello this is Spartanburg 911. We just had a hangup from your phone do you have an emergency?"

CALLER: "No ma'am, umm I hit 108 on the Siri on the iPhone and it said "911" and I hung up. So, I didn't think it rung."

DISPATCHER: "OK, yeah it always rings through the minute you call 911, it comes through regardless."

CALLER: "OK, sorry about that."

DISPATCHER: "That's OK."

Dispatchers say 911 centers throughout the country are seeing the same problem.



"When you ask her (Siri) to call 108, she's calling emergency," Lively said. "So, 108 is an emergency code or number for other countries- different countries have different codes. So, Siri can't differentiate whether you're in North America or you're somewhere else."

The pranks that pop up in your posts could slow down help that could save lives.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation) All rights reserved.