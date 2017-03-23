Greenville adoption agency helps families adopt debt-free with the help of Facebook

Many of us use social media every day, and now it's getting a new use, by helping families adopt.

Robby and Lauren Horn always knew they wanted to start a family.

"We were both raised by great parents and I hope I can be as great of a parent as my parents were to me," said Lauren Horn.

After several heartbreaks and setbacks, the Easley couple found out they may never conceive on their own.

"After going through infertility, we want this so much more," said Robby Horn.

Becoming parents was something that weighed heavy on their hearts, so they started looking into other options.

That's when they found out about Quiver Full Adoptions, a self-matching adoption agency in Greenville.

"We never thought a second about using anybody else. There are other options out there, other agencies, other people and other attorneys, but the Quiver Full approach is more suited for our lives," said Robby Horn.

Quiver Full aims to match expectant mothers who are considering adoption with prospective parents, and it's all done through ads on Facebook and other social media platforms.

By using social media marketing ads and crowd-funding, Quiver Full helps parents cut down the costs of adoption and many come out debt-free.

"An actual ad for a couple is going to have their photo, their name and a little blurb about who they are and why they're adopting," said Elizabeth Bordeaux, Co-founder and Executive Director of Quiver Full Adoptions.

When scrolling through Quiver Full's webpage, you'll see dozens of other couples, like Robby and Lauren, who hope to meet a birth mother and start a family or add to their own.

"They're looking for something specific to stand out so that they feel some sort of connection with that adoptive family. They want to know it's a good fit for their child," said Lauren Horn,

The expectant mother can click, then contact the prospective family.

"It's going to direct them to the couple's website, which gives them everything they could ever want to know about this family, like their traditions, their family and why they're adopting," said Bordeaux.

Find out more about Robby and Lauren's adoption journey here, or contact them at 864.501.4439 or robbyandlaurenadopt@gmail.com.

Learn more about Quiver Full Adoptions here.