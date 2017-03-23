Deputies seek suspect after victim, shot in hand, waved them down in Anderson Co.

Deputies are searching for a suspect after a victim with a gunshot wound waved down deputies Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Mark Gregory of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, a victim was suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand before flagging down deputies while walking near Willingham Road and Jalan Drive.

The incident happened some time around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies are still trying to figure out where the shooting happened and what led up to it.

Investigators said they believe the suspect and victim know each other, and don't believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

The victim reportedly declined to go to the hospital for treatment.

This incident remains under investigation at this time.

