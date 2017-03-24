Dispatch: Crews responding to fire at BMW Manufacturing Co. in Greer

Dispatch: Crews responding to fire at BMW Manufacturing Co. in G - FOX Carolina 21

Posted: Updated:
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said crews were responding to a fire reported at the BMW plant early Friday morning.

The call cam in at 12:19 a.m.

Pelham-Batesville Fire Department is reportedly responding to the scene at the BMW Manufacturing Corp. located at 1400 Hwy 101 South in Greer.

No further details were released.

