Lyman 4th graders donate thousands of canned goods to Greer Soup Kitchen

Fourth grade students from Lyman Elementary will deliver thousands of canned goods to the Greer Soup Kitchen on Friday, a spokesperson for Spartanburg District Five said.

Melissa Robinette, Director of Public Relations for the school district, said the food donations were collected as part of annual project called "Read to Feed the Hungry,” in which students set a goal number of books to read in a two-week period and then collected cans of food as pledges from family and friends for every book read.

“It's obviously a great way to foster a love of reading, and serves an even greater purpose of teaching the kids about giving back to their community,” Robinette said.

Robinette said the total number of cans donates is still being tallied but is expected to exceed 10,000.

“That's more than triple last year's total,” Robinette added.

