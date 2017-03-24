Spartanburg Co. sheriff reveals results of Operation Rolling Thunder

The Spartanburg County sheriff said the 2017 Operation Rolling Thunder resulted in seizures of drugs, counterfeit items, guns, and more.

During the annual, week-long enforcement blitz, deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office partner with other agencies and law enforcement officers from other agencies in the state to crack down on crime along the I-85 corridor in Spartanburg County. 19 agencies took part in the operation.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said this year's operation was a major success, despite some grumblings from people who disagree with the traffic stop blitz.

“The proof is in the pudding. Do you want this on your street," Wright asked, referencing the large pile of drugs, money and counterfeit goods seized.

The seized items included:

233 pounds of marijuana (street value of $1,000 per pound)

18 pounds of cocaine

11 pounds of black tar heroin (Over $1 million street value)

4,823 prescription pills ($144,000 street value)

$139,000 in cash (drug money)

Wright said a large amount of the seized items were found on out-of-state buses. He said he hopes the operation sends a message to drug-traffickers who travel through I-85 in Spartanburg County.

“You’re not going to do it here and get a free pass," Wright said.

