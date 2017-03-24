Coroner: Gaffney man killed in crash early Friday morning

The Cherokee County coroner said a Gaffney man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near his home early Friday morning.

The wreck happened on Rutledge Avenue and was reported around 3:30 a.m.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said 29-year-old Antonio Lee Benjamin was driving west on Rutledge Road in a 2007 Cadillac when the crash occurred.

"Mr. Benjamin was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times before striking two parked cars and coming to rest in the yard of a Rutledge Drive residence," Fowler stated in an e-mail. "He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected with his body coming to rest in the driveway of the residence."

Fowler said Benjamin died at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to assist in the death investigation.

Gaffney police are also investigating the crash.

