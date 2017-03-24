Sheriff: 12-year-old Zoey Carles located, brought back home

Deputies said the girl disappeared during a trip to a barn on the property (FOX Carolina/ March 24, 2017)

The Laurens County sheriff said Saturday afternoon that a 12-year-old girl who wandered away from her home in Clinton Thursday night had been found and brought back home.

Deputies said Zoey Carles was reported missing just before 11 p.m.Thursday from her home on Greenplain Road in Clinton, SC. The family said the girl left her house to head to a barn on the family’s property around 6 p.m. but then did not return.

Zoey is 5 feet tall and 115 pounds. She has brown eyes. A clothing description has not yet been released.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said there are no signs that Zoey was abducted. In an update just after 2 p.m., Reynolds said after exhausting all resources in the area, investigators believe she is a runaway and may have left the area.

When asked if Zoey had motive to run away, Reynolds said, "There are reasons we believe she has."

Master Deputy Jarvis Reeder said Zoey's disappearance did not meet AMBER Alert requirements because she did not appear to be abducted and there was no immediate threat to her safety when her disappearance was first reported.

K-9 Units from the sheriff’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division helicopter began actively trying to locate Zoey late Thursday night.

Reeder said Friday morning that the search area has been expanded to cover a two-mile radius around the home. He said it was a rural and densely-wooded area.

During Friday morning's search efforts, Reeder said a community member who saw Zoey's photo on the news called in to report having seen the child walking on Greenplain Road Thursday evening. She was carrying a backpack at the time.

About 50 volunteers joined Laurens County deputies, Clinton police, Department of Natural Resource officers, and Greenwood County deputies in the search.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, Reynolds said the search for Zoey was suspended but checkpoints were being established.

A community advocate worked with the Carles family to organize another search of the area on Saturday morning.

Dr. Javier Carles, Zoey's father, said Zoey was taught not to approach strangers and he fears the girl may be lost somewhere in the rural wooded area near their home.

Zoey's family said her friends do not live within walking distance of the home and they said she has never ran off before.

Search groups on Saturday broke into teams to comb the area, hang fliers with Zoey's photo on utility poles, and hand out fliers to drivers in the area.

Just after noon on Saturday Sheriff Reynolds confirmed that Zoey had been found. A community member found her walking in a field a few miles away from her house and took her home. Reynolds said more information would be forthcoming but he was grateful she was found safe.

